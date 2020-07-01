Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID LEE TOMBLIN, of Wilkinson, W.Va., died June 29. Graveside service will be noon July 2 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 