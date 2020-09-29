DAVID SHELTON HAGER, 59, of Chapmanville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. David is preceded in death by his adoptive father, Earl B. Hager. Left to honor his memory is long-time companion, Diane Ohmacht; beloved mother, Mary Hutchinson Hager of Stollings; three children, Kimberly Buchecker (Mike Roach) of Poca, Beverly Pavelka (Chris) of Charleston, Michael Hager (Jaime) of Hurricane; two siblings, Brad Hager of Titusville, Fla., Marry Anne Moore (Mike) of Tuppers Plains, Ohio; six grandchildren whom he adored, Devon Buchecker, Rowan Buchecker, Alica Hager, Aiden Roach, Gavin Pavelka and Scarlett Pavelka. David was so loved and will be dearly missed. A celebration of his life will be held in the near future. Visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com for service updates as well as to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
