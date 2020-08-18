Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

DEBORAH ANN MAYS, 66, of Lundale, W.Va., wife of Bill Mays, died Aug. 16 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Aug. 20 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com