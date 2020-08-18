DEBORAH ANN MAYS, 66, of Lundale, W.Va., wife of Bill Mays, died Aug. 16 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Aug. 20 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
