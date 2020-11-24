DELBERT RAY HENSLEY passed away November 17, 2020, in Boone Memorial Hospital at the age of 93. He was born December 13, 1926, at Monitor, W.Va., to Levi and Ella Scaggs Hensley. They moved to Chapmanville, then to Madison where he graduated from Scott High School in 1945 with his two buddies, Bob Harmon and Bob Hylbert. He worked for his brother in their dry cleaners in 1949. In June of 1949 he met Charolette Henking. They were married February 10, 1950. He then went to work for Madison Hardware and Furniture Company in Madison and Huntington. In October 1959 he and his wife took care of Walhonda Golf Course at Robinson, W.Va., until October of 1962 when they bought Barkers Hardware Inc. from his half-brother, Thomas R. Barker. Delbert had 10 siblings to precede him in death; four half-brothers, Chester, Enoch, Tom and French Barker; two half-sisters, Vivian Evick and Eva Moyer; three brothers, Grady, Wade and Lemuel Hensley; and one sister, Janet Glass. He leaves his wife of 70-plus years, Charolette; and his sons whom he loved, Edwin Ray (Terry) and James A. Tony Hensley. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Danville since the 1940s. He served several different positions over the years. He was the only one we know of that was ever Mayor, Recorder and Councilman of Danville. He loved working in the hardware store and playing golf. He was good at both. Graveside service on November 21, 2020, Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, with Johnny Barker, John Estep and Eva Faulkner officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may give in his memory to First Baptist Church of Danville, PO Box 238, Danville, WV 25053 or any charity of your choice. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.