DELILAH EVELENE BEVINS, 91, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Joseph Calvin Bevins, died April 23 in Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. Private family service will take place 10 a.m. April 25, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in West Cemetery, Canada, Ky. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- West Virginia women sign four on National Signing Day
- Former Herd safeties coach Treier took one Giant rollercoaster to NFL
- WVU women's basketball: Sparks take Tynice Martin in third round of WNBA draft
- Hamrick: Cutting sports programs at Marshall 'not on the table'
- Prep sports: SSAC calls off basketball postseason, spring sports
- Woman tries to shoplift, lies about her name to police
- Logan County student inducted into International Education Honor Society
- Logan County receives grant from Records Management and Preservation Board
Online Poll
More than a month into stay-at-home orders, how would you describe your mental health? (For anyone struggling, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.)
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of spitting on items in Logan Walmart
- Currently, 2 active COVID-19 cases reported in Logan County
- Dwight Williamson: Jean Queen well-respected, well-loved
- Woman tries to shoplift, lies about her name to police
- Police searching for suspect in Man High School baseball facility theft
- Ralph R. Willis producing N95 masks using 3D printer
- Logan County student inducted into International Education Honor Society
- Fire and ambulance levy to be voted on again due to errors
- Lady Cats had big goals this season
- Dwight Williamson: A guardian angel from 1972
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.