DELILAH EVELENE BEVINS, 91, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Joseph Calvin Bevins, died April 23 in Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. Private family service will take place 10 a.m. April 25, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in West Cemetery, Canada, Ky. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com