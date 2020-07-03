DELLA MAY GREEN, formerly of Mill Creek, W.Va., widow of Bob Green, died July 3 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 5 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. July 4 at the funeral home.
