DELMER DEE GREEN, 56, of Logan, W.Va., died July 20 in Logan Regional Medical Center.  Funeral service noon July 22, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service. 