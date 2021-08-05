DELORES JOAN WHITE DILLY TACKETT, 85, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of Emil Tackett, died Aug. 3 in Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, Ky. She worked in banks in Washington, D.C., and at Lilly’s Crown Jewelers. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.