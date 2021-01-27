DENNIS JAMES WELLS, age 57, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, under the care of his sister Becky Pierce and Hospice of Central Ohio following a long battle with cancer. Dennis was born February 15, 1963, in Logan, West Virginia. A veteran of the United States Army, Dennis was proud to faithfully serve his country. He had long residences in Logan, W.Va., Berea, Ky., and Lorain, Ohio, where he made lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Farley “Jiggs” Wells, formerly of Dehue, W.Va.; and a brother, Dean Wells of Parkersburg, W.Va. Dennis is survived by his mother, Daley Ann Pack Wells of Wilkinson, W.Va.; three children, Dennis “Denny” Wells Jr. of Berea, Ky., Joshua Wells of International Falls, Minn., and Tyler Wells of Ravenna, Ohio; grandchildren, (Denny’s) Zane Wells of Berea, Ky., Domonick Wells of Lake Charles, La.; (Joshua’s) Jayda, Reign and Calvin Wells of International Falls, Minn., Taylon Wells of North Carolina; fiancée, Teedy Simpson of Lorain, Ohio; brothers, Mark Wells of Lima, Ohio, and Christopher Wells of Wilkinson, W.Va.; sisters, Emily (Bob) Brodie of Logan, W.Va., Rebecca (Steve) Pierce of Granville, Ohio, Sherry (Ron) Mullins of Bean City, Tenn.; 11 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no service or visitation observed. Dennis will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Logan, West Virginia, next to his father. Donations can be made to www.hospiceofcentralohio.org. The family gives special thanks to Chaplain Brian, Rob, Ally, Mel, Vicky, Sarah and special thanks to Kirsti. All went above and beyond their duty and became friends. Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dennis or to sign an online guestbook. Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, Newark, Ohio, is honored to care for Dennis and his family.