DEREK SHANE DINGESS, 38, of Julian, W.Va., passed away April 14, 2021, after a long illness. He was born March 17, 1983, and spent most of his life in Chapmanville. Preceding him in death are his father, Larry Dingess, and his grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda; his son, Jordan; his mother, Shirley Dingess; sister, Whitney Stollings; and brother, Andy Dingess. Shane graduated from Chapmanville High School then went on to work in the coal industry. He enjoyed taking trips with his family, fishing, concerts and horror movies, but most of all just being with his family. Shane accepted the Lord as his Savior while in the hospital on Easter Sunday of 2019. Service at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Ladonna Lowe officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Private family burial at Julian, W.Va. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
