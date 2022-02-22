DIANA LYNN HERALD CLAY, 68, of Pecks Mill, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at The Logan Center after an extended illness.
Diana was born August 19, 1953, at Holden Hospital to Harry Payne Herald and Beatrice Bowen Herald. Diana was blessed with one older sister, Donna Lou Herald Craddock.
Diana was Girl Scout to her core and a 1970 graduate of Logan High School. An avid Marshall University fan, she received both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from there. For the past 20 years or so, if Logan High had a home game, you could find her cheering on her students from the sidelines.
Diana was a teacher throughout her adult life. Most probably remember her from her days at Monaville Grade, Logan Middle, or teaching Nutrition at Southern WV Community and Technical College.
During her employment, she was active in the LCEA, West Virginia Education Association, National Writing Project, WV Center for Professional Development, and the Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
In addition to teaching public school and college, she was the longtime Adult Sunday School teacher at Mill Creek Church of God. She also ran the video computer and sound board. To know Diana was to know her faith. She’s been preparing for this journey her whole life.
Through her involvement in community theatre and education, as band mom, and via other chaos with which her kids were involved, Diana became known as “Momma Clay” to at least three generations of people in the greater Logan area.
Diana is survived by daughter, Leah (Aaron) Stone; son, Josh (Randi) Clay; and grandson, Noah Denton. Also left to cherish her memories are brother-in-law, Johnny Craddock; niece, Stephanie Cooke; nephew, Chris Workman; special cousins, Sara (Joe) Baisden and Pam (Toney) Norman; best friends who were more like sisters, Debbie (Bob) Fields, Janet (Mike) Cheek, and Charlotte (Steve) Chapman; and The Monaville Gang (Patty Gartin Evans, Grace Evans and Elizabeth Callaway); as well as a host of other cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, former students, church family, and friends. Her fur babies, Jaxson and Rucio, are living the rest of their days with her daughter and son-in-love.
Those preceding and celebrating her home are her parents, Harry and Beatrice Herald; sister, Donna Craddock; special aunt, Helen Bradshaw; special cousins, Tracy Baisden and Jetta Bradshaw; and a welcoming host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends. Waiting on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge are beloved pets Hubert and Junior Cat.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at The Logan Center for their extraordinary care over the past few months and Riley Joe Evans and staff for their care and guidance.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Pastors Stephan Webb and Brad Davis officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va.
Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Pallbearers will be former students.
Due to COVID-19 and the physical health of some family members, it is requested that those attending follow CDC recommendations for lessening the spread.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.