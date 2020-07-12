DIANNE SUE VANCE, 72, of Robinette, W.Va., wife of Rev. Charles Vance, died July 11 at her residence. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 14 at Crown Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
