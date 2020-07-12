Essential reporting in volatile times.

DIANNE SUE VANCE, 72, of Robinette, W.Va., wife of Rev. Charles Vance, died July 11 at her residence. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 14 at Crown Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com