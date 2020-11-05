DEIDRA SHAWN MORGAN GOODMAN, 50, of Blair, W.Va., wife of Frank Goodman, died Nov. 2 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. She was manager of Pizza Hut. Memorial service 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale, W.Va. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the church. wwwl.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
