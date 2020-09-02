DONALD E. LAMBERT, 87, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Eunice Lambert, died Aug. 30 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He retired from General Motors. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 8, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the funeral home.
