Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

DONALD GENE TOMBLIN JR., of Lorado, W.Va., died June 29 at his residence. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. July 3 at Becco United Baptist Church; per his request, he has been cremated. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.