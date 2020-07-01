DONALD GENE TOMBLIN JR., of Lorado, W.Va., died June 29 at his residence. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. July 3 at Becco United Baptist Church; per his request, he has been cremated. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
