DONALD PARKS, 91 of Washington, D.C., formerly of Omar, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home with his loving companion Paulette Greene. Born on February 7, 1929, in Omar, W.Va., the eldest son to the late Frank Sr. and Irene Pendleton Parks. He was one of five siblings, four brothers and one sister. Frank E. Parks Jr., Robert L. Parks and Loretta Parks also preceded him in death. Donald leaves precious memories in the hearts of his loving daughter, Antoinette (Kyle) “Popeye” Montgomery; and grandson, Morgan Montgomery. Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, Md., is assisting his family with arrangements, which are incomplete. 