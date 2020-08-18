Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

DONNA LYNN MOUNTS, 53, of Johnson City, Tenn., wife of Barry Michael Mounts, died Aug. 15 in Johnson City Medical Center. She was a nurse and nurse practitioner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Ooten Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church building fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618. www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.