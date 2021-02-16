DORSEY DALE GREEN, 77, of Danville, W.Va., husband of Kathleen Davis Green, died Feb. 12 at home. He was a coal miner. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
