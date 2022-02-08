DR. BANDITH SUTTIRATANA, 77, residing in Logan, W.Va., departed his life on February 3rd, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center. Dr. Sutti, as he was often referred to, was born in Chon Buri, Thailand, on May 25, 1944. He was the son of Mrs. Jonkol Suttiratana and Mr. Komel Suttiratana and was their fourth of eight children. In 1970, Dr. Sutti graduated from Chiangmai Medical School in Thailand. After graduating, he moved to the United States where he met and married his wife, Dr. Pimpa Suttiratana in 1975. Dr. Sutti pursued a medical internship at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and finished his residency at New Jersey Medical Center in Jersey City, N.J. Following his residency, Dr. Sutti was a Major in the Air Force and worked at the Air Force Military Hospital at Blytheville Air Force Base in Arkansas for three years. Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he started a private OB/GYN practice in Williamson, Ky., in 1980 and retired from his career in medicine in 1998. Dr. Sutti’s retirement involved spending time with his wife and grandchildren, as well as traveling to his native homeland to visit family in Thailand. Dr. Sutti is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dr. Pimpa Suttiratana; three sons, Eddie (Sakinah) Suttiratana of Stamford, Conn., Mickey (Taylor) Suttiratana of Tampa, Fla., and Danny (Wendy) Suttiratana of Dublin, Ohio. He has six loving grandchildren, Avery, Alexia, Elan, Elijah, Sadie and Caeleb Suttiratana. Dr. Sutti will be greatly missed by all that knew him. A family and friends gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Honaker Funeral Home, 200 Main Street in Logan, W.Va. Email condolences can be made to www.honakerfuneralhome.org.