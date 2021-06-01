On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, DR. RAMANATHAN "PADMAN" PADMANABAN passed away at the age of 70. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Padman was born June 12th, 1950, in Paganeri, India, into humble beginnings. He was motivated to become a doctor and care for others after his beloved sisters passed away from potentially treatable conditions due to lack of adequate medical care. This motivation and his now famous work ethic propelled him to Madurai Medical College where he excelled. He was married to Manonmani Padmanaban, his loving wife and the mother of his three sons, in 1978. He moved to the U.S., where he finished his training in Orthopedic Surgery at the distinguished institutions of Columbia and Howard. He established himself in Logan, WV, where he faithfully and loyally served the community for 36 years. Padman loved to keep up on current world events, listen to country music, read his medical journals, snack on onion rings and relax in Florida. He had a laugh that was infectious and would always bring a smile to the faces of those close to him. Though he suffered many hardships in the last year of his life, he was unflappable and still intending to maintain certification in his field. Padman is survived by his wife, Mano; his three sons, Ravi (Katie), Mahesh (Gaelle) and Shankar; and his grandson, Ronan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities:
(1) Udavum Karangal of USA, which provides a variety of community services for children, elderly and homeless people in Tamil Nadu, India, and can be found at https://www.myhelpinghands.org.
(2) American Kidney Fund, which can be found at https://www.kidneyfund.org.
A memorial service will be held in West Virginia in late June. Please feel free to leave any memories or tributes to him at http://buschfuneral.tributes.com/obituary/show/Ramanathan-Padman-Padmanaban-108519258.