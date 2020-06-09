Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

EARL WAYNE "BO" MCNEELY SR., age 53, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home. He was born March 24, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., and had been a resident of Lorain for the past 14 years, formerly of Boone County, West Virginia. He was self-employed as a mechanic. Bo enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting, cookouts and most importantly, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Brenda Jenkins; children Evelyn Marie of Lorain, Earl Jr. (Kim) of Lorain, Grace (Adam) White of Elyria, Ohio, Joyce McNeely of Lorain, Darlene McNeely of Lorain, Justin McNeely of Lorain; grandchildren Emily and Skylar of West Virginia, Prudence of Parma, Ohio; brother Jerry McNeely Sr. of West Virginia, sister Brenda Copen of Kentucky, Trish McNeely of West Virginia, brother Emil McNeely Jr.; many nieces and nephews. Bo was preceded in death by his parents Emil Sr. and Evelyn; grandchildren Isaiah and Leeland White, Baby Steelman; brother Eddie McNeely. Family will receive friends Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lorain Full Gospel Church, 1900 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. Funeral service Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at the church. Rev. Edgar Neace will officiate. Arrangements by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville, Ohio. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.