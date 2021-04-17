Thank you for Reading.

EARNEST LOWELL GRIMMETT II, 43, of Accoville, W.Va., son of Earnest and Beverly Grimmett, died April 13 in CAMC-Memorial. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 19, Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com

