EDGAR BRUNTY, 86 of Summersville, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Hal and Flora Alma Hager Brunty and was born in Logan County on August 20, 1934. Edgar was a retired coal miner and member of the Beaver Freewill Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Brunty, in 2001. Surviving are his wife, Wilma Hurd Brunty; three daughters, Susan (Timothy) Adair and Carolyn (Gene) Evans, all of Summersville, and Patty (Mike) Mays of Falling Waters, W.Va.; stepdaughter, Lisa McClellan; two stepsons, Ronald and Billy McClellan; foster son, Billy Barnett; brother, Arthur (Barbara) Brunty; sister, Alice Roy; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Burnell Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com.