EDWARD "EDDIE" MONOE DOWDY, age 54, of Logan, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in the care of Cabell Huntington Hospital Burn Unit in Huntington, W.Va., after a short illness. He was born August 17, 1966, in Holden, W.Va., to the late Miles Dowdy and Geraldine Dickens. At the age of 7 months, Eddie came to live with his grandparents, the late William and Genieve Blevins. At the age of 5, he was adopted by them and was raised as their son at Monaville. Eddie was a carpenter by trade and worked many years in the housing industry in and around Logan and Georgia. He was an avid fan of motorcycles and got his first motorbike when he was 16 years old. He was also a great mechanic, always working and fixing friends’ and neighbors’ vehicles, lawnmowers and tools. He especially enjoyed gathering with his friends and family to play his guitar and harmonica. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers, Miles (biological father), Clarence, Charles Dowdy and William Blevins Jr.; and sisters, Mary Carter, Nancy Burgess and Betsy Carol Dickens. He is survived by his brothers, Virgil (Joyce) Dowdy of Fayetteville, N.C., James Blevins of Huntington, W.Va., Ray Dowdy of Cleveland, N.C., William Dowdy of Logan, W.Va., Timothy Blevins of Huntington, W.Va., and Joe Dowdy of Hickory, N.C.; and sisters, Jackie (John) Ditz of Cedar Park, Texas, Cherry Blevins of Monaville, Priscilla Frye of Peach Creek, Therasa Brown of Whites Addition and Angel (Buck) Issacs of Chapmanville, W.Va. In addition, Eddie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Especially his friends Buck, Larry, Ronnie, and his faithful companion, Spider (his sister’s dog). Eddie is also survived by his biological mother, Geraldine Dickens of Hickory, N.C. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Cabell Burn Unit and Cabell ICU for their compassion and care. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. At this time, Eddie will be cremated, and a graveside service will be announced at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.