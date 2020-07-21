EDWARD MILTON McGLOTHLIN April 9, 1932-June 26, 2020. Born and raised on Crooked Creek, Mr. McGlothlin was a 1950 graduate of Logan High School. He left Logan in 1958 with his wife, the former Thelma Ruth Osburn, of Whitman, and moved to the Washington, D.C., area. In 1959 he opened a restaurant in Dumfries, Virginia, where he lived the rest of his life. He and his wife expanded the small family restaurant to a chain of seven with others in the Virginia towns of Quantico, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Culpeper, Waynesboro and Staunton. Despite the enormous success of the restaurant business, Mr. McGlothlin sold the business, as well as other business ventures he was involved in, and became a long distance hauler with this twin brother, Ted, and was recognized annually for logging hundreds of thousands of miles safely. He was a Councilmember in the Town of Dumfries, Member of the Quantico Lions Club, President of the Dumfries Elementary PTA, Founding Director of the State Bank of Prince William County, President of the Fredericksburg Family Camping Club, responsible for the complete renovation and update of the Dumfries Elementary School, responsible for having a modern post office built in the Town of Dumfries, responsible for getting the first sidewalks installed along Route 1 in the Town of Dumfries, responsible for the construction of the Graham Park community pool, and, most importantly, and for what he would most want to be remembered, was an active member of the Triangle Baptist Church as well as an active volunteer at the Dumfries Methodist Church. Prince William County, Virginia, recognized Mr. McGlothlin along with his wife for their contributions to the County by Resolution in 2006, and the Town of Dumfries did the same by dedicating a street honoring Mr. and Mrs. McGlothlin in 2019. Flags in Dumfries were flown at half staff in his honor from June 28th until July 3rd. The son of John Milton and Christine McDonald McGlothlin, the grandson of Sheriff E.A. McDonald, and the twin brother of Theodore Woodrow McGlothlin, Mr. McGlothlin is survived by the 65-year love of his life, best friend, business partner, and wife, Thelma Ruth McGlothlin, of Dumfries, Virginia; one daughter, Teressa McGlothlin Scott, of Fairfax Station, Virginia; one son, Jeffery Scott McGlothlin, of Mount Vernon, Virginia; one granddaughter, Kellen Ruth Scott, of Fairfax, Virginia; and two grandsons, Keith Edward Scott of Fairfax Station and Dr. Alexander J. McGlothlin, of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by one sister, Christine Jones of Falling Waters, WV, several McGlothlin and McDonald cousins as well as tens of nieces, nephews, second and third cousins. Interment will be in the family plot at the historic circa 1700s Dumfries Cemetery in the Town of Dumfries. Donations may be made to Meadows Farms with the notation "McGlothlin Memorial" for contribution toward a memorial garden in the Town of Dumfries and the Dumfries Main Street Tree Project. Mail to Tim Pearson, Meadows Farms, 42461 John Mosby Highway, Chantilly, Virginia 20152. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. McGlothlin at Post Office Box 464, Dumfries, Virginia 22026.
