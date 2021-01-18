EDWARD "SNOOKS" BLEVINS, 75, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home in Tucson, Ariz. He was born August 1, 1945, in Peach Creek to Alfred and Oma Layne Blevins. He was a graduate of Logan High School class of 1963 and served in the United States Air Force. He then went on to work for Texas Instruments and earned a degree from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, and retired from Raytheon in 2008. Edward enjoyed the simple life, a round of golf, a football game, a peanut butter and cheese sandwich, feeding the birds and driving his family on the “scenic route.” Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Gail Johnson Blevins; daughters, Lynn Blevins Hunt and husband Bryan, Andrea Blevins Castro and husband Christian; grandson, Jacob Edward Hunt; granddaughter, Julianna Emma Hunt; sisters, Patricia Blevins and Donna Blevins Thompson and husband Calvin; sisters-in-law. He will be remembered fondly for teasing his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Buster Blevins, Earl Blevins, James Blevins, Billie Blevins and Jack Blevins; sisters, Loriene Blevins Castrilli and Irene Blevins Light. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donor Network of Arizona Education Fund, 2010 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281.