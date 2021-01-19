ELIZABETH ANN “LIBBY” SCITES MORGAN, age 79, departed this life on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. A lifelong born-again Christian, she served the Lord with all her might in many capacities throughout the years. She loved her family, church and community with her whole heart. A registered nurse, she served her patients tirelessly and faithfully as unto the Lord. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, from the Chapel of South Canton (Ga.) Funeral Home with Rev. Rusty Haradon officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Forest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at South Canton Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by mother and father, Ethel and James McDonald; daughter, Jo Ann Morgan Collett; great-grandson, Preston Scott Prince. Survivors include son, Dannie (Jamie) Morgan; son, Jerry (Kim) Morgan; daughter, Sherri (Nathan) White; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of friends and family. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.