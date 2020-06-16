ELIZABETH “MACK” LEIGHTON, 101, died quietly at home with her daughter and granddaughter at her side on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born Elizabeth McGuffin Stephens on May 19, 1919, Mack was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna Taylor Stephens. She was baptized on February 27, 1949, and was a faithful member of Danville Church of Christ in West Virginia and Bradford Church of Christ in Ohio. Mack was a 1938 graduate of Logan High School, a homemaker and a talented artist who loved flowers and birds. In recent years, one of her favorite activities was to sit outside in the summer and visit with her neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Frank Herald; two sons, Frank Herald Jr. and Warren Herald; two daughters-in-law, Mary Jane Talbott and Jeannie Herald; her second husband, David Leighton; four brothers, Audley Stephens, Eddie P. Stephens, Paris Stephens and Ose R. Stephens; two sisters, Mary Olive Messler and Polly Ann Stephens; two half-brothers, Willie Stephens and Emory Stephens; three grandsons-in-law, and a great-granddaughter. Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughter, Joyce Ann Herald; son, Ronald (Martha) Herald; daughters-in-law, Barbara Herald and Dinah Stewart; 16 grandchildren, Lisa Pierce, Robin Anderson, Betsy (Warren) Entsminger, James (Tina) Farley Jr., Paula (Johnny) Webb, Beth (Kevin) Kitchen, Kristinia (Clint) Heavener, Stephen Herald, Joseph (Charity) Herald, Lori (Buddy) Downs, David (Jaime) Herald, Amy Simpson, Frank (Angela) Herald, William (Tisha) Alexander, Stephen Alexander and Laquita (Curtis) Sellers; 42 great-grandchildren; 16 great- great-grandchildren (and three on the way); sister-in-law, Dolores Stephens; six nieces, LaMarr, Phyllis, Rebecca, Marilyn, Daneen and Sharon; nine nephews, Rodney, Terry, Guy, Alex Paul, Greg, Mark, Paul, Sheldon and Billie Joe; and a host of loved ones. Our heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful caregivers who cared for Mack in her last days, Kierra Akers, Hannah Sperry, Marlena Sperry, Amy Vance and Wendy Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Mack’s memory may make a donation to Dignity Hospice or to the charity of your choice. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Mark Wheatley officiating. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Pecks Mill Road, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, the family is asking that those attending the services to please practice social distancing. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
