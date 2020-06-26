Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ELLA MARIE BLACKBURN, of Delbarton, W.Va., died June 23 at Pikeville Medical Center. Celebration of Life 5 p.m. June 26 at Cinderella Theater. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. 