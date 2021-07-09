ELLEN BURGESS COLLINS, 85, of Godby Heights, W.Va., died July 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon July 7 at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, West Fork, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 6 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.