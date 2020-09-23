ELLEN HARVEY THOMPSON MCCLOUD, 55 of Verdunville, W.Va., wife of Dennis McCloud, died Sept. 21 in St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. She chose cremation, and no service is scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
