Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ELLEN HARVEY THOMPSON MCCLOUD, 55 of Verdunville, W.Va., wife of Dennis McCloud, died Sept. 21 in St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. She chose cremation, and no service is scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.  