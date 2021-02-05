ELMER CLAY RORRER, 96, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was born in Dublin, Va., and raised in Logan, West Virginia, where, at 17, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a Gunner’s Mate 3c USN during WWII aboard the USS Cincinnati and USS Spangler (696) from April 15, 1941, to October 14, 1945. Upon returning from war, he met and married his wife of 57 years, Mary Catherine Watson. Elmer worked in the coal mines of West Virginia until 1961 when he moved his family to Orlando, Florida, seeking opportunities for his children’s future, and spent 28 years as District Manager of Little Champ Food Stores. He moved to Crescent City after the loss of his wife with his daughter, Cathy, and her husband, Rick, to enjoy his love of flight. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, Thomas and Sedella Rorrer, brothers, Millard and John, and sister, Dottie. He is survived by his brother, Fred, and sister, Faye, and three children, Linda (Bob) Bond, Thomas (Vicky) Rorrer and Cathy (Rick) Toller. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brian Capley, Richard Toller, Teresa Carter, Tamara Stalnaker, Brooke Courtney and Allie Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. His favorite two books were the Bible and the dictionary, in that order. There will be no service in accordance to his wishes, and he leaves us with this: “See you later!” Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.