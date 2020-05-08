EMMA MAE WALKER, 88, of Lorado, W.Va., widow of Eddie Walker Sr., died May 4 at home. She was a homemaker and a mother of The Original Glorious Church of God at Taplin. Funeral service took place at noon May 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation was one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
