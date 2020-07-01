Essential reporting in volatile times.

ERMEL PAUL PRINCE, 58, of North Vernon, Ind., formerly of Man, W.Va., husband of Barbara Prince, died June 28 at his residence. No services will be held at this time. www.dovesharprudicel.com.