ERNEST AMBURGEY, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., went to Heaven on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at CAMC Hospice Care in Charleston, W.Va.
He was born January 27, 1931, and was the son of the late Curtis and Ersie Amburgey, and was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lois Jean Amburgey. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence (Clara) Amburgey, Cullen (Betty) Amburgey; one sister, Jewell (Judy) (Charles) Gunther; and one nephew, Greg Amburgey; and son-in-law Roger Cabell.
He is survived by son, Junior (Anita) Amburgey of Chapmanville, W.Va.; and one daughter, Kim Amburgey Cabell, also of Chapmanville; four grandchildren, Scott (Mindy) Amburgey of Alum Creek, W.Va., Lesley Cabell of Chapmanville, W.Va., Aaron (Kendra) Amburgey of Boiling Springs, S.C., Seth (Jessica) Amburgey of Scott Depot, W.Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Rece Amburgey, Tyler Smith, Jaxson Dingess, Eli Amburgey, Scarlett Amburgey, Olivia Amburgey, Willow Amburgey and his youngest, 5-month-old "Little Man" Owen Michael Amburgey of Boiling Springs, S.C.
Ernest was a retired coal industry employee and worked for Black Diamond Coal Company, Mullins Coal Company, Westmoreland Coal Company and Amherst Coal Company. He was co-owner and operator of Frosty Beverage Company and Elgin Cablevision located in South Carolina.
Papaw, as he was known by family, friends, community members and neighborhood children, enjoyed helping coach basketball and baseball with the youth of our community. He also enjoyed playing softball himself for Amherst Coal Company. He loved cooking and making jelly to give to family, friends and even his doctors and their nurses. His days were busy working on his coin collection and working tirelessly on our athletic fields, school construction and improvements in our community projects. He was a charter member of The Chapmanville Athletic Association, providing athletic and educational opportunities for our youth. He was a proud community service member of the Chapmanville High School Hall of Fame.
He attended Calvary Baptist Church and loved his church family where he was saved and baptized when he was 81 years old.
Ernest dearly loved his wife, Lois, and his children, Junior and Kim, along with his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He never met a stranger as he enjoyed talking about the coal mines, his tour of duty in the United States Army, business, athletics, construction projects and community events.
He loved sitting on his back porch with his cat “TuTu” watching the neighborhood kids ride their bikes or playing in his backyard and waiting on neighbors, family and friends to stop by and visit. His favorite times were when the grandchildren and great-grandkids visited him, as he loved to watch them playing in the backyard. He was always at the gym, football field or baseball field watching his grandchildren, Scott, Lesley, Aaron and Seth, play for Chapmanville High School. He was a true Tiger fan and if he couldn’t attend the games he would listen to them on the radio. These are just some things he enjoyed on his journey in life for 90 years, and we are so blessed to have Papaw this long with many great memories to cherish forever as he is now reunited with Nanny and his loved ones in Heaven.
The Amburgey family would like to extend our love and appreciation to all who supported Papaw during his illness including family, friends, neighbors and the 4th floor Hospice Staff at CAMC who went above and beyond for our family as Papaw transitioned from this earth to his heavenly home. Papaw leaves behind a host of loving family and friends that will forever cherish his laugh, advice and love.
Services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Freeman officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va.
Visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Rodney Proffitt, Larry Amburgey, Scott Amburgey, Aaron Amburgey, Seth Amburgey, Rece Amburgey, Tyler Smith, Jaxson Dingess and Eli Amburgey.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.