ESSIE IRENE ADKINS

ESSIE IRENE ADKINS, 97, of Barboursville, died March 11. Visitation 1 p.m. March 15 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial 2 p.m. at Forest Memorial Park.