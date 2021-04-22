ETHEL LEE MURPHY, 95, of Cora, W.Va., widow of Willie Hamilett and Rev. Cecil Murphy, died April 12 at home. She was a dietitian at Logan General Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 24, St. Phillips Missionary Baptist Church of Cora; burial in Guyan Memory, Old Logan Road. Visitation one hour before service. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with services. www.collinsfuneralhomewv.com.
