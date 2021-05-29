Thank you for Reading.

ETHEL MARIE TOMBLIN CONLEY, 77, of Harts, W.Va., sister of Patty Johnson and Phyllis Heller, died May 28 in Trinity Healthcare of Logan. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 1 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. 

