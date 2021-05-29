ETHEL MARIE TOMBLIN CONLEY, 77, of Harts, W.Va., sister of Patty Johnson and Phyllis Heller, died May 28 in Trinity Healthcare of Logan. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 1 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
