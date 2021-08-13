EUGENE BOB BENDER, 81, of Chapmanville, W.Va., entered into his eternal home Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital/Select Specialty Care, Charleston, W.Va., after a long illness. Bob was a member of the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee for a number of years. He loved his church family; he enjoyed camping and hosting cookouts at home. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Bender; his parents, Page and Anne Bender; brothers, Page Bender Jr., Donald Bender, Ronald Bender, Edwin Bender and Maxwell Bender; and sisters, Louise Porter and Lydia Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria Bender of Chapmanville, W.Va.; daughter, Vickie (Allen) Kuhn of Turtle Creek, W.Va.; grandson, Michael (Molly) Kuhn of Columbus, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Michele Bender of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Kermit (Sherry) Bender of Chapmanville, W.Va., Vernon (Donna) Bender of Foster, W.Va., and Clarence (Clair) Bender of Foster, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Diana Bender of Danville, W.Va., and Billie Marie Bender of Prenter, W.Va., and brother-in-law, Ronald Porter of West Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Tom Bias officiating. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Family Gardens at Low Gap, Madison, W.Va. Pallbearers will be family members. The family would like to thank employees of Logan Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care received, especially Dr. Harvey, Dr. Mullen, Dr. Marzouk, Dr. Paugh, and also the staff at St. Francis Select Specialty Care Unit for the wonderful care. The family is requesting, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported, to please wear your mask to the services.