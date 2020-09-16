Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

EUNICE C. LAMBERT, 84 of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Sept. 13 in CAMC-Memorial Division, Charleston. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home.