EUNICE ELEANOR BARKER BECKETT, 73, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020. Born June 8, 1946, at Barker’s Fork of Chapmanville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Sidney and Arizona Barker. In addition, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Lynn Beckett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Evelyn Beckett; and brothers, Mack Barker (Janice) and Carroll Barker. Eunice was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend. Eunice was a graduate of Chapmanville High School, attended Morris Harvey College and graduated from the Huntington College of Business. She used her talents to care for and make her home and neighborhood beautiful. She loved working in her yard, tending to her flowers. She shared her love of gardening as a charter member of the Woods and Irons Garden Club. Eunice was also a member of Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane. She is survived by her husband, Gary Roger Beckett; daughter, Lisa Dawn Ledsome (JR) of South Charleston; grandson, Hunter Ledsome; siblings, JoAnn Samson (Wendell) of Winfield, Bill Barker (Betty), Sidney Barker (Patty), Johnny Barker (Brenda), all of Chapmanville; sister-in-law, Susie Barker; nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. A private service and entombment were held at Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville. A public celebration of Eunice’s life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. You may share memories of Eunice by visiting her tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Beckett family.
Latest News
- West Virginia women sign four on National Signing Day
- Former Herd safeties coach Treier took one Giant rollercoaster to NFL
- WVU women's basketball: Sparks take Tynice Martin in third round of WNBA draft
- Hamrick: Cutting sports programs at Marshall 'not on the table'
- Prep sports: SSAC calls off basketball postseason, spring sports
- Woman tries to shoplift, lies about her name to police
- Logan County student inducted into International Education Honor Society
- Logan County receives grant from Records Management and Preservation Board
Online Poll
More than a month into stay-at-home orders, how would you describe your mental health? (For anyone struggling, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.)
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of spitting on items in Logan Walmart
- Dwight Williamson: Jean Queen well-respected, well-loved
- Currently, 2 active COVID-19 cases reported in Logan County
- Woman tries to shoplift, lies about her name to police
- Police searching for suspect in Man High School baseball facility theft
- Dwight Williamson: A guardian angel from 1972
- Lady Cats had big goals this season
- Logan County student inducted into International Education Honor Society
- Ralph R. Willis producing N95 masks using 3D printer
- Mingo County man 1 of 2 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.