EURADA HILL, 91, of Mitchell Heights, W.Va., widow of Jack Hill, died June 26 at Trinity Healthcare Services. She was retired from Logan General Hospital. Funeral service noon, June 29, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service. 