FLORENCE MARIE CASTO BALL NICHOLS, of Meadow Fork, Boone County, W.Va., passed away March 23, 2022, at her home at the age of 86.
She was born in Logan County, W.Va., on January 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Ollie and Ethel Hager Casto. In addition to her parents, other family members awaiting her in Heaven are her first husband, Curtis “Bocie” Ball; sisters, Helena Pullens, Nadell Vincent Shreve and Linda Ball; and great-granddaughter, Emma Leigh Ball.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Billy Ray Nichols of Hewett; daughter, Glenda Ball of Madison; son, Curtis Leon Ball of Hewett; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Ball of Hewett and Alicia (Shawn) Newman of Chapmanville; great-grandchildren, Addison Ball of Hewett, Zoey Stringer of Madison, Nicholas Ball of St. Albans and Sydney Newman of Chapmanville; sisters, Margaret (Marty) Vance of Lake, Genevieve (Curtis) Akers of Hewett; brothers, Dale (Mavis) Casto of Hewett and Roger (Sandra) Casto of Lake; and other family members, Lynn (Todd) Pridemore, Austin and Chris, Richard Howard, Mickey Nichols, Barry (Susan) Nichols, Tiffany (Derek) Massey, Cody Nichols, Michael Mayhorn and Cherrikah (Dakota Ball). She was loved by many nephews and nieces, friends and former students.
Florence started teaching immediately after graduating from Logan High School at the age of 17. She taught 33 years for Logan County, all at Lake Grade School, except for her first year at Holden Grade School. Florence attended Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) summers and evenings until receiving her degree in 1973.
Florence was a member of Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church. She loved going to church with family and friends and greatly missed it when she was no longer able to attend.
She loved her family dearly. To everyone she was a wonderful, sweet woman. She will live on in our hearts and memories. Someday she will love to see all her family and friends in Heaven.
The family would like to thank Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville and anyone else who helped in our time of need, even if it was just as humble as thoughts and prayers.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Ralph Caudill officiating. Burial in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Sunday.