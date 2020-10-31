FRANCIS MARION OLIVER JR., 91, of Barboursville, widower of Eva Jo Oliver, died Oct. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from WP Coal Company. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Cabell County confirms eight more COVID cases in schools
- Downtown library to be closed at least through Nov. 3
- Logan's David Early playing pick-up with D'Antoni's system
- Trick-or-treat pushed to Saturday in Cabell County
- After a foggy search, 8-year-old gets his bear
- This week in West Virginia history
- Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule
- Logan County High School Football Schedules
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Retiring magistrate Leonard Codispoti reflects on 40-year career
- Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Chief Logan State Park
- Man caught sneaking heroin/fentanyl into jail, police say
- Four arrested in fentanyl, heroin and meth bust at Pecks Mill
- GERALD ROBISON
- Towne N' Country officials respond to concerns over drain smell
- Logan's David Early playing pick-up with D'Antoni's system
- CRHS girls' hoop coach Williamson resigns after four years
- Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Logan/Man to play each other after all
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.