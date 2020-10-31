Essential reporting in volatile times.

FRANCIS MARION OLIVER JR., 91, of Barboursville, widower of Eva Jo Oliver, died Oct. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from WP Coal Company. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.