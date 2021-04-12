FRANK C. MULLINS, 70, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Kathy Ann Mullins, died April 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired truck driver from Aramark in Illinois. Funeral service at noon April 14, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 13 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
