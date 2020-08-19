Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

FRANK JENELOS, 68, of Chauncey, W.Va., died Aug. 15 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.