Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

FRANK LOUIE COPLEY, 90, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Lyla Copley, died Aug. 11 at Trinity Healthcare. He was a retired coal miner and ordained minister. Graveside service noon Aug. 19 at Highland Memory Gardens. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com