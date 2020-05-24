Essential reporting in volatile times.

FREDA BRUMFIELD STRATTON, 90, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Rev. Clarence Stratton, died May 23 at her residence. She was a homemaker. A private family viewing will be held at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; interment at Highland Memory Gardens.