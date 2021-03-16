FRIEDA JEAN BROUGHTON (HARMAN) was born to the late Oakley Victor Harman and Dorothy Margaret Karr on January 30, 1938, in Bartley, West Virginia. Mrs. Broughton passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2021, at her home in Charleston, W.Va. She was a teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend and mentor to two generations of Logan County educators and students. She attended Marshall College and was in the first graduating class of Marshall University in 1961. At Marshall she studied Elementary Education and received both Bachelor's and Master’s degrees. After graduation she was employed by the Logan County Board of Education. She began teaching at Yolyn Grade School in 1958. She moved to Dehue Grade School in 1961 and then in 1962 to Logan Grade School, where she taught for 13 years. She then spent nine years as a 6th Grade teacher at Justice Grade School, and eventually completed her teaching career at Logan Central Junior High in 1989 before retiring. A popular classroom teacher who had a lasting influence on her students, Frieda was also a fixture at sporting events, school dances and band concerts, reflecting a lifetime of service to both her schools and her community. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for women educators and of Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church in Logan. She was married for 48 years to Clyde William (Bill) Broughton of Peach Creek, who passed away in 2017. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Harman. She is survived by another brother, Kenneth Harman of Rock Hill, S.C.; a daughter, Clydena Jean Broughton; a son, James Richard Broughton; five grandchildren, Christopher Allen Broughton, Jennifer “Beah” Broughton Starr (Gideon Starr), Brooklyn Gholston, Blair Justice Broughton and Bryce Marshall Broughton; and two great-grandchildren, Penelope Broughton and Luke Starr. Also important to the family is Lisa Pleasant, who cared for Frieda until her last days. Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated, and Mrs. Broughton’s remains will be buried beside her husband, Bill, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in a private graveside ceremony. Akers-James Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, know that prayers, good thoughts and memories of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother are enough. If you wish to make a donation, please send to Nighbert Memorial Methodist Church, 302 Cole Street, Logan, WV 25601. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com.