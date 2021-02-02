FRIEDA MORGAN HARVEY STEINER, a caring wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, left this world on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born to William Douglas and Margie Hatfield Morgan on August 1, 1924, in Logan County, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 siblings; her husband of 43 years, Morris Herman Harvey; and husband of 10 years, Morrell Steiner. While always the heart of the household, Frieda also managed to own and run a business while teaching her children responsibility, honesty, integrity and ethics and later enjoyed her many years as an Avon lady, but more for the love of the visits with others than the sale. She loved people. Although West Virginia was always home, she was fortunate to have traveled the world in her lifetime and witness all of God’s splendor. In 2014, she moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, but prior to that, she was a beloved and longtime member of the Verner Community Church and continued to live her faith daily. All those she encountered loved her and her kind heart and that beautiful smile, even at the end. Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Barry Randolph Harvey and wife Carole of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Sheila McComis and partner Henry Lipsey of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cindy Morris and husband Dr. Jeff Morris of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Chris Harvey, Doug McComis, Candice (Michael) Keith, Jason Harvey, Jeff (Amber) Morris and Ashley Morris; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Logan, Riley, Mackenzie and Savannah; three stepchildren, Brenda (Jim) Workman, Rita (Danny) Mitchell and Cindy (Mark) Hoadley; four step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be missed by the entire family including many nieces and nephews. Friends gather with the family on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Verner Community Church, Verner, W.Va., with the Evangelist Rodney Robinette officiating. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Frieda will be carried to her final resting place by her beloved family. Her wonderful smile and gentle heart will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known and loved her.